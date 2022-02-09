Linda Tyler

ABBEVILLE — Linda Ann Smith Leopard Tyler, 65, of 117 Calhoun Street, Abbeville, wife of John Tyler, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at St. Francis Downtown, Greenville.

Born in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late Rufus Terrell Smith, Sr. and Rachel Finley Smith. She was a graduate of Piedmont Technical College, where she received her LPN. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her grandchildren dearly. Linda was a member of Woodlawn Church of God.

Surviving in addition to her husband, John of the home are her children, David Bolden (Savannah), Ashli Leopard (Justice Webb), and Tracy Rhodes, all of Abbeville; sisters, Vicki Sweatt of Greenwood and Patricia Hill of Abbeville; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Landon, Kaylee, Miller, Carter, Mac, and Sara.

She was preceded in death by a son, J.T. Leopard and a brother, Rufus “Terry” Smith, Jr.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Eric Hill officiating.

The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Linda’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags