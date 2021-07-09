NINETY SIX — Linda Carol Kelley Stockman, 74, of Ninety Six, widow of John Henry Stockman, Jr., passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at her home.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Robert Henry Kelley and Hazel Elizabeth Davis. Linda was a graduate of Wade Hampton High School and a teacher's aide and bus driver for many years. She enjoyed spending time at the Jockey Lot and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Herman Watson; and siblings.
Surviving are her children, John Henry "Jay" Stockman, III (LeAnne), Chad Manning Stockman (Erin) and Bryan Edwin Stockman; and seven grandchildren, Jenna Godfrey, John Wade Stockman, Jaycee Stockman, Bryce Stockman, Abby Rae Stockman, Chloe Napier and Luke Stockman.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at Harley Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.