Linda Rush
Linda Horne Rush, 76, former resident of Deadfall Road West, wife of William “Bill” Dalton Rush, passed away October 24, 2020, in Bowling Green, KY.
Born in Greenwood, SC, November 10, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Mary E. Ouzts and Earl Horne, Jr. She was a graduate of Ninety-Six High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. Mrs. Rush retired in 1988, from Self Regional Medical Center as a secretary in the Montgomery Center.
A member of Harris Baptist Church, she was also a member of the Master’s Disciples Sunday School Class.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 58 years are a daughter, Cheryl and husband, Rickey Crawford of Bowling Green, KY; a son, Chris and wife Amee Rush of North Carolina; a sister, Tracie Horn of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Kristen (Josh) Richey of Bowling Green, Jordan (Patrick) Carr of Clarksville, TN, and Madison (Oliver) Lawton of Bowling Green; and five great-grandchildren, Chandler Richey, Carson Richey, Asher Carr, Avett Carr, and Maddox Lawton.
Graveside services will be conducted using current CDC Guidelines for Social Distancing at 1:00 pm Saturday, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
The family will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Rush family with arrangements.