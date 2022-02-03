Linda Rowe

Linda Sumerel Rowe, 61, resident of Morningside of Greenwood, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of late Earle B. and Patricia Jean Ridgeway Sumerel. She was a member of Marshall Road Church of God. To the ones who mattered the most she was known as “Big G”.

Surviving are her sisters, Kathy Dorn (Aaron) of Bradley and Tammy Buzhardt (Hughie) of Batesburg; and lifetime friends, John and Bobbie McDowell.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Morningside of Greenwood, especially Barry, Annie, Geneva, and Jessica.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Marshall Road Church of God.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marshall Road Church of God, 1213 Marshall Road, Greenwood, 29646.

The family will be at the home of her sister, Kathy, 1302 Five Notch Road, Bradley, SC 29819.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.