Linda Robinson Teeter Phillips
DALLAS, TX — Linda Phillips, wife of Mike Phillips, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Methodist University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Gale Judge Robinson and the late William “Hack” Robinson of Greenwood.
She attended Lander College and Charlton Campus of McLennen Community College in Dallas, where she was studying nursing. She was a Jill of all traits: sewing, cooking, roofing, repairing homes, home schooling her children and helping others. During the pandemic, she made hundreds of masks for family, friends and store employees. She loved sewing quilts and made special ones for people who contacted her on Facebook. She was described by friends as having a caring heart and the right words for those who needed comfort.
Surviving is her husband of the home: two daughters, Felicia Teeter Ovilas of the home and Tiffany Teeter of Temple, Texas; a son Elijah Teeter of the home; a step-daughter Raquel Price of Texas; grandchildren Ezekiel Olivas of the home, Jordan Stamps and Kayden Staples of Texas; sister Terry Robinson of Greenwood; brother John Stephen Robinson and wife Teresa of Johnson City, TN; sister-in law Julie Robinson of Greer, SC, and a niece and nephew.
She was preceded in death by a brother Colonel William “Ed” Robinson.
The family is being assisted by aCreamation of Dallas, Texas.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 N. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.