ABBEVILLE — Malinda "Linda" Tolbert Nickles, 73, resident of 108 Parker St. passed away peacefully Saturday Jan. 9, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born in Abbeville, SC she was a daughter of the late James Darraugh Tolbert and Evelyn Ware Tolbert.
Linda was a retired Customer Service Representative with Winn Dixie Groceries. She attended Mission Baptist Church and was a member of Little Mountain Presbyterian Church. Linda was an avid Abbeville Panther and South Carolina Gamecock football fan. She was so proud of all the accomplishments her son Jamie earned while coaching Panther Football. She will be missed by her loving family and her many friends.
Survivors Include: her son Jamie Nickles (Misty) of Abbeville, SC; three sisters Rose Mary Terrell, Gail Terrell and Barbara Sprouse (Mike) all of Abbeville, SC; grandsons Connor and Addison Nickles; a special nephew Brant Anderson.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Chandler Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home with Mr. Pat Hodge officiating. The burial will follow in Little Mountain Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family is at the home of her son Mr. & Mrs. Jamie Nickles 305 Wilewood Rd. Abbeville, SC.
The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 until 1:45 at the funeral home prior to services.
Memorials in memory of Linda may be made to Agape Hospice, 529 Mills Ave Greenville, SC 29605 or to the Abbeville Booster Club, PO Box 1214 Abbeville, SC 29620.
