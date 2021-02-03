CALHOUN FALLS — Linda Mae Lyons, age 63, of 114 Lyons Road, Calhoun Falls, SC, departed this life on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC. Born in Mount Carmel, SC, on November 18, 1957. She was the loving daughter of the late Bessie Lee Schuler and Willie Issac "BB" Brown. She attended school in McCormick County. She worked as a CNA for 25 years. Her last place of employment before falling ill was Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.
Linda enjoyed attending church, fishing, cooking, gardening, spending time with family, and caring for others.
She was a faithful member or Rockford Church in Abbeville, SC. She was a previous member of Spring Grove Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel, SC. She was also a member of the Womens' Aide Society Lodge #86.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Robert Schuler, Jr., Clarence Taylor, Robert Brown, and John Brown; and granddaughter, Heaven Angel Zula Lagroon, and number of other relatives.
Mrs. Lyons leaves to cherish her memories loving husband, Samuel Lyons; children, Samquinten Lyons, Latishwa Veal, Tongela Harling-Lagroon (Efrien); step-children, Cornell Lyons (Sharon), Samuel Lyons, Jr. (Rhonda), Michelle Lyons, and Chenelle Lyons; grandchildren, Quismaree Veal, Quismarai Veal, Quismara Veal, Tongelayah Lagroon, Ja'Veon Lagroon; step-grandchilden, Cornesha Lagroon, Jaloveon Lagroon, Thurshundray Lyons, Tydassah Stripling, Marcus Lyons, Keith Edwards, Rafeal Lockhart, Kelly Farmer and Arjay Farmer; siblings, Walter Lee Brown (Cosetta), Lonnette Schuler, Elizabeth Thackson, Jessie Taylor (Yvette), Janice Campbel l(Willie), Mary Frances Burch (Aurthamis), Walter Jackson, Jimmy Brown (Linda), Nancy Green, and Gloria Bowen; brother-in-laws, Luther Hill, Thomas Hill (Annette), and Willie Williams (Jessie); sister-in-laws, Carrie Lou Cunningham and Arzelle Freeman and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at Abbeville-White Mortuary in Abbeville, SC.