Linda L. Bradberry

ABBEVILLE — Linda L. Bradberry, 77, of Abbeville, wife of James Bradberry for 61 years, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at her residence.

The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Bradberry family.

Tags