ABBEVILLE — Linda Jean Sorrow, 72, of Abbeville, wife of David Sorrow, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Hospice House in Greenwood. She was born in Abbeville to the late George and Jean Adams McElreath.
A 1968 graduate of Abbeville High School and 1972 graduate of Erskine College, Linda was employed as an elementary education teacher at Greenville Street Elementary School for 13 years. She enjoyed working in the yard among her many flowers. Linda held her family close to her heart, especially her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Michael. Her grandson, Mason, was the absolute light of her life. She was of the Baptist faith and acknowledged Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.
Linda is survived by her husband of 50 years, David, of the home; daughter, Amy Sorrow Hannah (Michael) and grandson, Mason, all of Abbeville.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Tommy Cartledge, who lovingly gave Linda a kidney for transplant; also, to the Davita Dialysis Team in Abbeville, especially, Traci Horne, Dorothy Harp, Julie Boggs and Dr. Allen Turner.
A celebration of Linda's life was held January 24, 2023, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Tommy Cartledge officiating.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Linda, may be sent to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.