ABBEVILLE — Linda Jean Sorrow, 72, of Abbeville, wife of David Sorrow, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Hospice House in Greenwood. She was born in Abbeville to the late George and Jean Adams McElreath.

A 1968 graduate of Abbeville High School and 1972 graduate of Erskine College, Linda was employed as an elementary education teacher at Greenville Street Elementary School for 13 years. She enjoyed working in the yard among her many flowers. Linda held her family close to her heart, especially her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Michael. Her grandson, Mason, was the absolute light of her life. She was of the Baptist faith and acknowledged Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.

