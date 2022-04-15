Linda Jean Rotella, 70, resident of Cross Street, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home.

Born February 19, 1952, in Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Jerome and Mary Jane Jacob Gettings. She was a graduate of Mountain Lakes High School, enjoyed delivering for Meals on Wheels, and loved animals.

Surviving are a son Michael "Colby" (Megan) Rotella of East Bridgewater, MA; a daughter, Corey Anne Rotella (David) Gongre of Wilmington, NC; two grandchildren, Maisie Rotella and Dominic Gongre; a brother, Col. Daniel J. (Ximena) Gettings of FL; a sister, Brenda (Mark) Wulfekotte of Greenwood; and three nephews, Brian and Joshua Wulfekotte and Daniel Gettings.

She was an avid reader of bad novels and a passionate animal lover who dedicated years to supporting the Humane Society. She was funny when she meant to be and hilarious when didn't, and most of all she was unique, she was special, and she was uncompromisingly herself.

She loved her family and although divorced, she remained close with the Rotella clan and treasured their friendships. Linda will be missed by anyone who had the fortune of meeting her.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. at her sister's house at 118 Creek Road, E., Greenwood, SC 29646. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood.

