Linda Caroline Graham Bowers, 80, resident of 203 Kaye Drive, wife of James E. Bowers, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born February 15, 1941, in Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late J.C., Jr. and Ethel Satterwhite Graham. She was a 1958 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Lander College. Mrs. Bowers was formerly employed as the administrative assistant for the plant manager of the McGraw-Edison Plant of Greenwood.
She was a member of Austin Road Baptist Church in Honea Path, and was previously a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 53 years are a brother, Gene Graham of Laurens; and two special cousins, Jean and husband Raymond Carroll of Memphis, TN, and Wayne Satterwhite of Laurens.
She was predeceased by a brother, Jackson Graham, III.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Monday at Oakbrook Memorial Park with Rev. Alvin Hodges and Rev. Billy Slatton officiating.
The family is at the home on Kaye Drive and will receive friends at the cemetery after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Austin Road Baptist Church, 1619 State Road S-4-203, Honea Path, SC 29654.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Bowers' family with arrangements.