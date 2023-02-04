Linda Gould Feb 4, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Linda Lou Morgan Gould, 85, of 350 Flatwood Farm Road, Abbeville, widow of the Rev. Raymond Morris Gould, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood County Sheriff's Office warns of scam Greenwood man faces multiple charges after mental crisis Former District 50 bus driver faces charges after drunken driving allegations SLED: Saluda woman stole more than $10,000 from church Greenwood officials warn community of road "prank" Latham named February Volunteer of the Month Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Lizzie Wimes Nash Rock Presbyterian Church restarts Cub Scout Pack 154 Festival of Flowers announce chairperson and co-chairperson Lions collect food during winter months Serving the Children at Connie Maxwell Serving with the Salvation Army Students organize food drive for Greater Greenwood United Ministry