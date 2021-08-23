Linda G. Harrison
Linda Goldman Harrison, 79, of 417 Pitts Circle, widow of Thomas I. “T” Harrison, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Lincolnton, GA, she was the daughter of the late Grady and Mattie Kate Matthews Goldman. Linda loved shopping and crafting and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.
Surviving are her children, Michael I. Harrison (Rita) of Greenwood, Terry W. Harrison (Gina) of Ninety Six, and Lisa Harrison Turner (Richard) of Geneva, IL; and granddaughters, Maggie Harrison, Leslie Cheshire, Anna Harrison, Mallory Harrison and Grayson Ferrell.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mrs. Linda’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family members will be at their respective homes.