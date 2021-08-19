Linda Diane Duff, 72, resident of Montague Avenue Extension, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at her home.
Born January 19, 1949, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Charles C. and Doris Stone Duff. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, attended Lander College and received her Associates Degree in Secretarial Science from Piedmont Technical College. Linda retired from D & H Associates, having previously been employed for many years with Sprint/United Telephone.
A member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church, and the Outreach Sunday School Class of the church, she was previously a long-time member of Northside Baptist Church. She was an avid Clemson Tiger Fan and loved helping the needy and less fortunate both financially and spiritually.
Surviving are a daughter, Sherri and husband Kenneth McClary of Greenwood; a brother, Charles and wife Tina Duff of Greenwood; a sister, Sherry and husband Stephen Robinson of Irmo; a grandson, Caleb McClary of Greenwood; nieces, Suzie Muccio and Cayce Meadors; nephews, Rusty Abernethy and Charlie Duff; and her former husband and friend, Jimmy Steadman of Greenwood.
She was predeceased by a nephew, Bill Duff.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Michael Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home on Montague Avenue Ext. and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Those wishing to make memorials in honor of Ms. Duff are requested to please consider giving to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Ms. Duff's family with arrangements.