Linda Carol Washington
Linda Carol Washington 70, of 3323 Ridge Road entered into eternal rest on January 13, 2021 in Decatur, Georgia. She was born in Greenwood County, September 22, 1950, a daughter of the late James Frank Holmes and Ruby Mae Robinson Holmes. She was a graduate of Brewer High School Class of 1968 and retired Speech Therapist with Abbeville County School District. Surviving is a son Frank Holmes ( Nicole) of Decatur, Georgia, and a sister Emma Julia Lowe of Chicago, Illinois, and five grandchildren.
Graveside services will be noon Wednesday January 20, 2021 at Evening Star Cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Washington family.