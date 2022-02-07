Linda Beth Briggs

ABBEVILLE — Linda Beth MacMillan Briggs, 79, wife of James ‘Jim’ W. Briggs, of Abbeville, died Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. She was born in Mount Kisco, NY, to the late James Thomas MacMillan and Dorothy Ferne Schwaubauer MacMillan.
A 1959 graduate of Somers High School, Mrs. Briggs also attended Syracuse University and the State University at Delhi, where she received her degree in hotel management in 1963. She was employed for many years with British Airways, then British Caledonian Airways. An enthusiastic traveler, herself, Mrs. Briggs later opened her own travel agency in Pawling, NY. Her creativity could be seen in the many crafts she designed, as well as in her garden amongst the flowers and vegetables she grew. Mrs. Briggs was a member of Main St. United Methodist Church in Greenwood.
She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Jim; two children, James Paul Briggs (Heather) of Gulf Port, FL, and Beverly Ann Briggs (Dan) of Rio Rancho, NM; a brother, Robert MacMillan, of Asheville, NC; and her beloved dogs, Peaches, Bootsie, Daisy, and Cocoa.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Briggs, be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
