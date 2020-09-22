Linda McAllister Banks, 75, of Greenwood, widow of James M. Banks, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Walter H. McAllister (Juanita) and Katherine Satterfield McAllister. Linda retired from Monsanto and was a member of Panola United Methodist Church, where she was in the Panola United Methodist Women's Group.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny McAllister and Darrell McAllister.
Surviving are her children: Tammy Johns, Chris "Donnie" Banks, both of Greenwood; Terri Haynes of Ware Shoals, Ronnie Banks (Kim) of Raleigh, NC; Tammy Jean Allen and Melvin Banks, both of Moncks Corner; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Jonathan Payne and Rev. Cheryl Remchuk officiating. The service will be live streamed by visiting Linda's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m.
The family has requested that flowers be omitted, and memorials be made to Panola United Methodist Church, PO Box 1102, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family is at the home.