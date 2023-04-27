Linda Ashley Boling

WARE SHOALS — Linda Marie Ashley Boling, 81, formerly of Incline Drive, Ware Shoals, widow of Donald Bernard Boling, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at her home in Waterloo.
Born in Greenwood she was a daughter of the late Charlie Paul and Marie Bagwell Ashley. She was a member of the Ware Shoals First Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and a volunteer for Release Time. She was a member of the Boyd Bobo Chapter of the O.E.S. A graduate of Ware Shoals High School and Winthrop College, she was retired from Lander University.
Surviving are a son, Richard Alan Boling of Waterloo and two grandchildren, Ashtin Boling and Katherine Boling. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Donald Ashley Boling.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Ware Shoals First Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Floyd Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Ware Shoals First Baptist Church, Box 449, Ware Shoals, SC 29692. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com