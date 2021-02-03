Miss Linda Ann Jackson was born March 30, 1950, to the late Herman Belcher and Helen Jackson.
She departed this life January 28, 2021 at the Greer Rehab and Health Center in Greer, South Carolina. Linda leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Tony Jackson of Greenwood, SC, a devoted daughter-in-law Shonna Sibert Jackson of McCormick, SC; one grandson, Shakeam Jackson of McCormick, SC; one granddaughter, ShaDestin Jackson of McCormick, SC; one great grandson, Jaxon D. Salvage of McCormick, SC; one aunt, Aggie M. (Joseph) Chiles of Greenwood, SC; seven sisters, Ethel Chiles, Deborah Jackson, Annette Jackson, Barbara Jackson, Betty Draft, Virginia Ann Brown, all of Greenwood, SC, and Shirley (James) Dandy of Cokesbury, SC; four brothers, Herman "Jack" (Sheila) Jackson and Kenneth (Kristi) Jackson of Greenwood, SC, Robert Earl Jackson of Newark, VA, and Tony Washington of Due West, SC, and a special friend and caregiver, Barbara Sibert of McCormick.
Linda was preceded in death by her son, Billy Jackson; parents; a sister, Mildred Coats; one brother, Bobby Jackson. She leaves to mourn her passing, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Graveside Services will be noon on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at The Evening Star Cemetery. conducted by Rev, Derrick Stewart. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.