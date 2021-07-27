NINETY SIX — Lilly Marie Turner Martin, 73, of Ninety Six, widow of Wayne Davis Martin, died Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late George Curtis Turner and Vivian Moore Turner. Lilly retired form Monsanto and was a member of Siloam Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.
Surviving are her son, Dave Martin (Vasti) of Charlotte; two sisters, Georgia Lollis (Robert) and Patricia Turner, both of Ninety Six; a brother, Bobby Turner (June) of Myrtle Beach; and two grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Siloam Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Memorials may be made to Siloam Baptist Church, PO Box 373, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
The family is at the home of her sister, Georgia Lollis, 4129 Highway 702, Ninety Six.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.