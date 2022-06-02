Lillie Ruth Sprowl, 65, of 214 Chinquapin Road, gained her angel wings, on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at her home. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late John Lester Sprowl Sr. and the late Carrie Sprowl. She was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, and Breezewood Community Club. She is preceded in death by one son, Zykevious Ramsey.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Steven (Tonya) Sprowl of San Antonio, TX; one daughter, Jada (Darris) Leverette of the home; two special daughters, Whitney (Jerry) Bland of Fountain Inn, and Andrea Sprowl of Greenwood; four brothers, Charles Sprowl of Hartford, CT, John Lester (Doretta) Sprowl, Jr., Marvin Sprowl, and Thomas (Betty Faye) Sprowl, all of Greenwood; three sisters, Rose Ann Sprowl, and Gloria Sprowl, both of Greenwood, and Sharon (Cornell) Lyons of Grovetown, GA; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be at noon on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, Elder Derrick Scott, presiding. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
