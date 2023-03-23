NINETY SIX — Lillie Mae Harris, 91, of 611 Little Mountain Road, widow of Zeke Harris Jr., entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 20, 2023 at J.F. Hawkins of Newberry, SC.

Born in Ninety Six, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jimmie Hill and the late Lucille Reeder Hill. She was a member of Mays United Methodist Church.