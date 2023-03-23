NINETY SIX — Lillie Mae Harris, 91, of 611 Little Mountain Road, widow of Zeke Harris Jr., entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 20, 2023 at J.F. Hawkins of Newberry, SC.
Born in Ninety Six, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jimmie Hill and the late Lucille Reeder Hill. She was a member of Mays United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, Norris G. Miles, Jr.; one sister, Sophia McKinney and four brothers, Jimmie Hill, Odell Hill, Rufus Hill and Eugene Hill.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Bobbie (Ben) Hunter of Abbeville, SC, and Brenda (Norris) Miles of Ninety Six, SC; one son, Ezekiel (Mary) Harris of Ninety Six, SC; three grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren, twenty step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gladys Etheridge and Geneva Leverett, both of Greenwood, SC; one brother, Julius Hill of Killeen, TX; one special cousin, Ruth Forrest and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Public viewing will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 1-5 p.m. at Parks Funeral Home.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023 in the chapel of Parks Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons and flower bearers will be nieces.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Brenda Miles, 102 Gallatin Road, Ninety Six, SC.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Harris Family.