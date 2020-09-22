Lillie Mae Bolden Jones, 89, of 1210 Gum Avenue, widow of David Leroy Jones, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Johnny Bolden and the late Annie Baylor Bolden. She was a member of Marshall Chapel Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories five daughters, Minnie Lee (John) Belcher, Mamie Lee (late Press) Jacobs, Mary Frances Jones, Annie Pearl (Kenny Earl) Goode, and Alice Faye (Thomas) Wright, all of Greenwood; an adopted daughter, Sophania D. (Marquis) Curry of Greenwood; one sister, Mamie Lee Creswell of Greenwood; three sisters-in-law, Essie Mae Bolden, Janie Fisher and Bertha (William) Jones, Jr., all of Greenwood; fifteen grandchildren; forty-six great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at The Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.