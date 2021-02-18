UNIVERSITY PARK, Md. — 19 April 1951 - 26 January 2021 - Ms. Lillie (Lillian) Bell Davis, 69, formerly of Ninety Six, SC, quietly passed away at her home in University Park, Maryland on 26 January, 2021. She is the daughter of the late Roosevelt and Ethel Boston Davis of Ninety Six, SC, and the mother of two, the late Anthony Levell Davis and surviving daughter Danielle Davis.
Ms. Davis is also the grandmother of four, Kasi, Maciee, Alyssa and Riley Anthony Davis and sister to seven, including the late Bessie Mae, Robert Lee, Gertrude and James Melvin Davis and surviving sister Geneva and two brothers (Willie) Roosevelt and Floyd Roosevelt Davis. She leaves seventeen nieces and nephews and eight first cousins, plus a host of other relatives, friends and co-workers.
She moved from Ninety Six, SC, to New York City for employment shortly after high school and eventually made her home in the Washington, DC, suburbs where she worked for thirty-five years, while raising her children, completing college and rising to the second highest level of career civil service in the District of Columbia Government. - Rest In Peace -