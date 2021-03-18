MCCORMICK — Mrs. Lillian T. Parks was born January 16, 1944 to the late Mr. Nero and Mrs. Carrie W. Talbert. She departed this life on March 15, 2021 at Self Regional Hospital. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She was married to Mr. Robert Parks. Survivors include four sons: Maurice (Michelle) Tutt, Derald ( Amarylliss) Tutt, Lee (Angie White) and Bryant Banks, a granddaughter Regis Tutt of the home, a brother Harry Truman Talbert and a sister Cathleen Franklin, eleven other grandchildren and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday at noon at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Michael Butler, officiating. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed with wearing mask and social distancing.
Walker Funeral Home is assisting the Parks family.