Lib Morgan Farmer
Mary Elizabeth “Lib” Waters Morgan Farmer, 91, of Greenwood, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative care of the Piedmont.
Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Edgar Waters and Beulah Crane Waters. She was a graduate of Charzanne Beauty College and retired from Greenwood Mills, where she was a member of the Quarter Century Club and worked for 50 years. Lib loved working in her garden and was a member of Greenwood First Assembly of God.
She was twice married, first to the late Shirley Morgan and second to the late James Norman Farmer.
Surviving are a daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” McCartney (Jay) of Banner Elk, NC; Gizzy the dog and TJ the cat.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are welcome to attend and please continue social distances.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont (for the family room), 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Messages and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Lib’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com