Lewie Cecil King, 90, of Greenwood, widower of Aurie Elizabeth "Lib" Scoggins King, died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at his home.
Born in West Columbia, he was the son of the late Elijah Lewie King and Rosa Wolf King. Lewie was a U. S. Army veteran and a graduate of Clemson University class of 1954. He retired from Greenwood Mills where he was in the Quarter Century Club and was a member of the Lions Club in Greenwood. Lewie was a faithful member of New Market Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years and was in the Men's Sunday School Class. Lib and Lewie were married for 63 years.
Surviving are his children, Susan Rose Lance and Anthony Lewie King (Rebecca), both of Greenwood; grandchildren: Crystal Rose Lance, Ashley King Suttles (Thomas), Allison King, and Anthony "Tony" King, Jr. (Emily); and great grandchildren, Abbey Suttles and Ashlynn Suttles.
Graveside services will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Stanley Sprouse officiating.
The family will receive friends before the service at the graveside from 2-3 pm.
The family request flowers be omitted and memorials be made to New Market Baptist Church, 906 Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.