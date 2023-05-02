Lester Paten Weeks

Lester Paten Weeks, 95, resident of Durst Avenue East, husband of Bobbie Cooper Weeks, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Born September 9, 1927, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late Maggie Walker and John Weeks. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School, retired from Greenwood Mill Information Center, and was an avid gardener. Lester was an US Army Veteran and served during World War II and the Korean War.