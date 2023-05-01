Lester Paten Weeks, 95, resident of Durst Avenue East, husband of Bobbie Cooper Weeks, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.
Born September 9, 1927, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late Maggie Walker and John Weeks. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School, retired from Greenwood Mill Information Center, and was an avid gardener. Lester was an US Army Veteran and served during World War II and the Korean War.
He was a member of Hodges Church of God.
Surviving are a son, Mike Weeks (Susan) of Greenwood; a daughter, Beverly Brown of Ninety Six; four grandchildren, Meagan Winburn of Ninety Six, Gavin Brown (Hannah) of Columbia, Beth Holland (Bart Kofoed) of Charlotte, NC; and Bryan Weeks (Kelly Graham) of Ninety Six; ten great-grandchildren, Levi and Jed Holland, Patton, Sutton, and Britton Weeks, Josie, Sullivan, and Beau Winburn, and Luke and Emmylou Brown.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Ralph, James, and Billy Weeks; four sisters, Mary Scott, Virginia Rogers, Jean Pressley, and Nira Miles; and a son-in-law, Steven Brown;
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Donald Freeman officiating.
A private burial will be at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 Tuesday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenwood Pathway House, PO Box 49723, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Hodges Church of God, 4802 Highway 25 N, Hodges, SC 29653.