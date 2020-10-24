ABBEVILLE — Lester Nisly, 84, husband of Edna Hershberger Nisly, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Surviving Mr, Nisly are his wife, Edna of 57 years of the home; three daughters, Delores Kauffman (Kevin), Gina Swartzentruber (Glen) and Carolyn Nisly; two sons, Ken Nisly (Gloria) and Wayne Nisly (Leona); two brothers, a sister, seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:30PM to 8:00PM Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Cold Spring Mennonite Church. An outside service to Celebrate Mr. Nisly's life will be 2:00PM, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Cold Spring Mennonite Church.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Nisly family.