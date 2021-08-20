Leslie Michelle Proctor, 41, of 4506 Highway 178 S, wife of Elias Rodriguez, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Born in Abbeville, she was a daughter of Grover Proctor II and Wanda Ard Yates. Leslie loved her family, friends, Jesus and gazing at the clouds.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Elias, and parents, Grover II and Wanda, are her children, Chandler Rodriguez, Alexandria "Alex" Rodriguez, and Adriana "Nana" Rodriguez; sisters, Tiffany Proctor and Haley Sutton (Donnie); brothers, Preston Yates (De'Aris Brooks) and Justin Yates; best friend, Stacy Robinson; and a grandson expected soon.
She preceded in death by a brother, Grover Proctor, III, Prince Yates, who was like a father to her, and her nephew, Jacob Todd.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Eric Hill officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Leslie's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends before the service from noon-1 p.m. at the funeral home.