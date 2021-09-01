NINETY SIX — Leroy Washington Sr,. 73, of 106 Little Mountain Road, Ext., Ninety South Carolina, beloved husband of Annie Mae Washington, entered into enteral rest on August 30, 2021 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Greenwood County to the late Catherine Washington and James Lark Sr. He was raised in the home of Johnny and Mary Aiken. Leroy was a retired bus driver of Greenwood District 52. He was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coronaca, SC.
He is preceded in death by his son Leroy Washington Jr., sister Shirley Lark, and his brother James Lark Jr.
Leroy was many things to a lot of people, friend, counselor and prayer partner. Leroy was also a biblical scholar. His morning routine consisted of daily prayer and daily research for a deeper understanding to pass along to whomever needed or wanted the knowledge. Anyone that knew him, knew his love for church, family and sports. Win or lose Leroy loved his 96 Wildcats, Carolina Panthers and, of course, the USC Gamecocks.
He leaves to cherish his memories his lovely wife Annie Mae Washington from Ninety Six, SC; daughters Ruby Mae Abney and Kaye Gilchrist, both of Greenwood SC, and Teresa Gray of Ninety Six; his siblings, Christine (LC) Laurens of Saluda SC, Elizabeth Lark of Charlotte, NC, and James Robinson of California; his grandchildren Courtney Washington and Caljoul Gray, reared in the home, Teasha Fuller, Latrosha Fuller and Tequila (Michael) Cohen, all of Greenwood, SC, Dr. Jonathan Abney and Ashli Washington, both of Columbia, SC, Taikeymah Washington of Ninety Six, SC, Kelcey Washington of Fayetteville, NC, Shymerra Washington of Charlotte, NC, Bryson Washington of Atlanta, GA, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Little River Multicultural Center in Hodges, conducted by Rev. Cartrell A. Blume, Sr. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Coronaca. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.