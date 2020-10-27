Franklin Leroy Smith, 71, of Greenwood, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Marion Smith Ruff and the late Dores Franklin Smith. Franklin retired from Greenwood Mills.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his sons, Brad Kinard and Shawn Kinard; a sister, Doris Westmoreland, four brothers: Rodney Smith, Dennis Smith, Lenard Smith (Kathy) and Kenneth Smith (Mitzi); and four grandchildren: Gage, Auroa, Noah and Sam.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 pm on Friday at Reedy Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Thursday from 5-7 pm.
Messages and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Leroy's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com