HILTON HEAD ISLAND — Leona Elizabeth Thomas Eck died on Sunday, October 16th on Hilton Head Island. She was the widow of John E, Eck, Jr. Lee was born in Detroit, Michigan, and was the daughter of Pearl and Frederick Thomas.
She was employed for many years with Parke-Davis as an administrative assistant and, at the time of her death, was the oldest retiree of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. She was a founding and active member of St. Francis Catholic Church.
She is survived by her niece; Kimberly Lawton Murphy (Terry) of New York and her children; Joseph and Allison; her daughter-in-law, Cecile O'Neill Eck of Hilton Head Island; and her stepson, Frank Eck (Carol) of Greenwood, SC. She is also survived by grandchildren: Charles (Janet) and Sarah Hopkins of Denver, CO; John Eck of Hilton Head Island; Jonathan (Heather) Eck of Australia; and Brandon Eck of Greenwood, as well as her great-grandchildren; Charles and Dottie Hopkins of Denver CO. She was predeceased by her husband, John E Eck; her nephew, Joseph Thomas; and stepson, Vincent Eck.
The family gratefully acknowledges the care and kindness shown to Lee during her later years by the staff at the Preston Health Center and other special caretakers she was blessed to have in her life. Funeral services will be private and at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Vincent Paul Eck Scholarship c/o Lowcountry Property Management Association PO Box 21645 HHI, SC 29925. Islandfuneralhome.com.
