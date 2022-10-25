HILTON HEAD ISLAND — Leona Elizabeth Thomas Eck died on Sunday, October 16th on Hilton Head Island. She was the widow of John E, Eck, Jr. Lee was born in Detroit, Michigan, and was the daughter of Pearl and Frederick Thomas.

She was employed for many years with Parke-Davis as an administrative assistant and, at the time of her death, was the oldest retiree of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. She was a founding and active member of St. Francis Catholic Church.

