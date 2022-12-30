NINETY SIX — Leon Patterson, 62, husband of Caroline Lewis Patterson, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born March 20, 1960, in McCormick, SC, he was a son of Jessie Patterson Williams of McCormick. He retired from Georgia-Pacific in McCormick and was an avid fisherman and gardener. Mr. Leon was a Dallas Cowboys fan and a master chef with the grill.
He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church of McCormick.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a step-father, Willie James Williams of Greenwood; three sons, Lamont Patterson of Greenwood, Terrell Patterson of Lincolnton, GA, and Roderick Patterson of Aiken; a daughter, Sheneshia Durant (Bryant) of Greenwood; four brothers, Johnny Williams (Tonya), Bobby Williams (Wyshice), both of McCormick, Brad Williams (Angelee) of Greenwood, and James Michael Williams of Jackson, SC; a sister, Cynthia King of McCormick; eleven grandchildren; four brothers-in-law, Chester Blackwell of McCormick, Samuel Lewis (Songa) of Greenwood, Fernanzer Lewis, Sr. of Greenville, and Reginald Lewis Sr. of Anderson; a sister-in-law, Janice Campbell (Leroy) of Ninety Six; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Blackwell.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel.
The family is at the of his mother Jessie Williams, 461 Airport Road, McCormick, SC 29835 and will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.