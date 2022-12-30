NINETY SIX — Leon Patterson, 62, husband of Caroline Lewis Patterson, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born March 20, 1960, in McCormick, SC, he was a son of Jessie Patterson Williams of McCormick. He retired from Georgia-Pacific in McCormick and was an avid fisherman and gardener. Mr. Leon was a Dallas Cowboys fan and a master chef with the grill.

