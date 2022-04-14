MCCORMICK — Leola Marian Grant Walker, age 96, widow of Hervey W Walker, Jr. passed away on April 11, 2022, at Hollander Senior Living of Sandy Springs.
Born in McCormick, SC, on August 11, 1925, she was the daughter of Charlie M. and Mary Grant. She graduated from Haines Institute of Augusta, GA, and enrolled at Paine College and completed her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Early Childhood Education in 1946. She then returned to McCormick, SC, where she began her career as an elementary school teacher. She later completed a Master's degree in Early and Middle School Education at Clemson University. After over 40 years of service, she retired from the public school system in McCormick county as a 6th grade teacher. After retirement she began volunteering her time with the local senior citizen center working with the literacy association. She was also a former licensed funeral director.
She was a faithful member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, where she was the "Mother of the Church". She taught Sunday School and volunteered her time on the Advisory board at the MACK Center for the Arts.
She is survived by her two daughters, Dr. Maria Walker Thompson (Albert) and Dr. Angela Walker Franklin (Thaddeus); 5 grandsons, Wesley Wadsworth Franklin (Karen), Grant Alexander Franklin, Albert Leroy Thompson IV, Jordan Walker Franklin, and H. Walker Thompson; and one great granddaughter, Harper Grace Franklin.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in McCormick, SC with internment at the Shiloh AME Church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday April 15, 2021, from 1-7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, LLC, McCormick.
