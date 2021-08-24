CHAPPELLS — Leo William "Bill" McClain, 95, resident of Chappells, husband of Darlene Smith McClain, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born February 19, 1926, in Donalds, he was the son of the late Leo Samuel and Eva Hughes McClain. He was a graduate of Clemson University, receiving his degree in textile engineering. Bill enlisted for Military service during WW II, serving in the Army Air Corp. He continued his service in the Army National Guard for 21 years, retiring at the rank of Major. He began his professional career with Greenwood Mills as a loom fixer. He retired after 35 years as Executive Vice President of Manufacturing.
Bill was a member of Chappells Baptist Church, the Greenwood Mills Quarter Century Club, served on the Laurens Healthcare System, Board of Directors, and of the ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves).
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two daughters, Sherry (Bill) Mitchell of Savannah, GA, and Tracy (Clay) Mardre of Greenville; a son, Marc (Fran) McClain of Ninety Six, eight grandchildren, Skye (David) Barrett, Cody (Nicole) Mitchell, Griffin Mitchell, Marcus McClain, Kelsey (Matthew) Partin, McClain Mardre, Claiborne Mardre, and Smith Mardre; four great-grandchildren, Alex and Ava Mitchell, and Gray and Crew Partin.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Wilson McClain and youngest son, Sandy McClain.
Memorial services will be conducted at noon Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Mr. Bob Drake and Rev. Ken Drake, officiating.
Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at Donalds Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11-noon Saturday morning.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or Gary Sinise Foundation (veteran's fund), PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
