Lenon Burton
Lenon Burton, 81, of 619 Pearl Street departed his life on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC.
Born March 9, 1939 in Abbeville County, he was the only son of the late Ollie and Clementine Wideman Burton.
He retired from Velux after many years of dedicated service.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Hattie L. Burton and Doris Burton Heller.
Lenon never had any children of his own but he raised plenty.
Survivors include Patricia B. Mansel, Donald (Jessie) Burton, Henrietta Lockhart, Michael (Flora) Burton, Brenda (Ronald) Williams, Dennis Burton, Sammy Sussewell, Michael (Yolanda) Archie, Vanessa (Frank) Goode, Brittni and Jobias Archie all of Greenwood, SC; A loving and devoted friend, Vivian Quarles-Archie and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Evening Star Cemetery with Rev. Melissa Spencer officiating.
Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 1 to 6 P.M at the funeral home.
The family is at their respective homes.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Burton Family.