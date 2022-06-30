Leland Bonds

CALHOUN FALLS — Mr. James ‘Leland’ Bonds, 71, of Calhoun Falls, SC, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson, SC.

A lifelong resident of Calhoun Falls, Leland was born on September 16, 1950, son of the late Walter Herbert Bonds and Claudia Mildred Moss Bonds. He was a maintenance worker having retired from WestPoint Stevens and a member of Faith Harvest Fellowship. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping; however, he was happiest while being “Papa” to his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children and their spouses: Jennifer and Jeremy Creswell of Abbeville, SC, and Jason and Heather Bonds of Honea Path, SC; sisters: Wanda Jean McKellar of Lowndesville, SC, and Faye Evans of Calhoun Falls, SC; grandchildren: Emma Creswell, Braylin Bonds, Allie Creswell, Gracin Creswell, and Nolan Bonds; and numerous nieces and nephews. Leland especially enjoyed his time eating breakfast with the “Liars Club’.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Bobby Wayne Bonds, Tony Bonds, Marion Bonds, and Ronnie Bonds.

A celebration of Leland’s life will be held on Friday, July 1, from 2-4 p.m. at his residence, 5178 Highway 72 West, Calhoun Falls, SC.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Shriners Hospital for Children. 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

