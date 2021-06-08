PLUM BRANCH — Lela Vernell Adams-Willis passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her home. Lela was born November 1, 1946 in Plum Branch, South Carolina, to the late Roosevelt and Gustan Cartledge-Adams. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 42 years Mr. Harold G. Willis, whom he affectionally called the love of his life "My Pumpkin", a stepdaughter Ms. Antionette Dyce, two grandchildren Jaden and Jalani Dyce of Greenwich, Connecticut, three brothers Mr. James Willie (Jessie Mae) Adams and Mr. Hodges L. (Eula Mae) Adams, both of Plum Branch, South Carolina; Mr. Walter Jennings of Lincolnton, Georgia; seven sisters Mrs. Dollie Mae (David) Holloway, Francies Leverett, Deloris Robinson, and Mrs. Bernice (Charles) Wiggleton, of Plum Branch, South Carolina; Mrs. Corneila (Ervin) Talbert of Edgefield, South Carolina; Mrs. Effie (Dwayne) Brown of Spartanburg, South Carolina; and Mrs. Thelma (Sylvanis) Thompson of Peekskill, New York. She was proceeded in death by a brother Mr. Winslow Adams and a sister Mrs. Mamie Sheppard, a special brother-in-Law Mr. Wilbert Willis; five sisters-in-Law Mrs. Doretha Adams of Edgefield, South Carolina; Mrs. Vera Frances and Mrs. Cornine Rohdn, all of St. Catherine Parish, Jamaica; Mrs. Mavis McClean (Harry), and Mrs. Deloris Cambell (Sweet) of Florida; one aunt Mrs. Bertha Cartlidge of Plum Branch, South Carolina. There are a host of nieces and nephews left to cherish her memory, all of which were dear and special to her. She even referred to some as "her boys", and one Jonathan C. Perry was her golden child her great-nephew; two special great-great nieces who made her sunshine on a cloudy day Kaylie and Khylie Brown.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Cedar Spring Baptist Church in Plum Branch, SC. Viewing will from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Abbeville-White Mortuary in Abbeville, SC.