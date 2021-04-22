Lela Callaham Wideman, 66, of 207 New Market Street, Apt. 49-C, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in McCormick, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Isacc Callaham and the late Georgia Anderson Callaham. She was a member of Durham Temple C.M.E Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Claude (Tonya) Wideman of Ware Shoals, SC; two daughters, Serressa Wideman of New York, and Lorrie (Calvin Burt) Callaham of Greenwood, SC; one sister, Fannie Mae Elmore of Greenwood; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev. James McKee. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.