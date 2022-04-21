Leecy Goodloe Coleman, 100, resident of Wesley Commons, wife of the late John Scurry Coleman, went to be with her beloved Lord on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born July 18, 1921, in Valdosta, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late William Lester and Ann Paulk Goodloe.
Leecy was a graduate of Valdosta public schools and Georgia State Woman’s College. It was there that she met and became lifelong friends with Mary Williams who later married Dr. Bill Turner. They felt so blessed to have such a deep friendship for 75 years ending up living across the street from each other for 10 years until they both ended up at Wesley Commons. Leecy found the staff during her stay there to be the kindest, friendliest, and most helpful to her and praised the Lord for each one of them.
Leecy was an active member of the First Baptist Church for years. She was a member of the Benson Sunday School Class for over 25 years was a grateful participant of the Joann Gray Circle. She also held a weekly Bible study in her home for a number of years. She was a starting member of the Women’s Auxiliary of Self Memorial Hospital and served for a number of years. She was very honored to have been invited to be the first lady member of the Board of Trustees of Self Memorial for 6 years. Leecy also found it very rewarding to deliver Meals on Wheels for 20 years. Leecy started and was a founding member of the Greenwood Christian Women’s Club.
Surviving Leecy is her daughter, Karen Coleman Free (Al) of Greenwood; daughter-in-law, Diane Henry of Augusta, GA; six grandchildren, Christian Henry (Christi), Jordon Henry, Shane Henry (Julie), Shawn Henry, Meredith Staton (Davey), John Coleman, and Elizabeth Oliver (Nick); six great-grandchildren; and close family, Pam and Ray Bowden, Marsha and Doug Seekins, Kay Henry, Bet Coleman, and Gigi and Ted Canella.
She was predeceased by her sons, Bunky and Bill Henry and Bob Coleman.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church of Greenwood with Dr. Tony Hopkins officiating.
A private burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 Saturday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to First Baptist Church, 722 Grace Street Greenwood, SC 29649.
