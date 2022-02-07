Leana Brown Richardson

ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Leana Brown Richardson, age 84, transitioned from this life on February 3, 2022 at her home. She was born in Abbeville County to the late James “Bud” Brown and Mary Henry Brown. She was the widow of Theador “Bootsy” Richardson.

She was a member of Shady Grove A.M.E. Church and the Women’s Home Aid Society # 107.

She will be remembered by her devoted sisters Bessie Lee Brown of Atlanta, GA, Ethel (James) Gray of Mt. Carmel, SC, brothers John Henry Brown and Joseph (Geraldine) Brown of Atlanta, GA.

Graveside services will be Thursday, February 10, 2022 at noon at Shady Grove A.M.E. Church. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Please follow COVID 19 guidelines. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.

