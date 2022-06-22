LD Parks, 90, of 117 Myrtle Street, husband of Mary Alice Parks, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Self regional Healthcare. Born in Callison, South Carolina. he was the son of the late Eddie Parks and the late Macie Simmons Parks. He was a member of Second Damascus Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by a son, LD Parks Jr.; and a brother, Edward Parks.
He leaves to cherish his memories. his loving wife of 19 years, Mary Alice Parks of the home; two daughters, Mabel (Theodore) Moore, and Rosa Parks Carroll (Anthony Klugh), both of Greenwood; two stepsons, Willie James Talbert, and Marion Talbert; four step daughters, Dorothy (Rev. Leroy) Robertson, Dianne (Robert) Jones, Mary (James) Rapp, and Brenda (Keith) Scurry; one sister, Barbara Jean Parks of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; nine grandchildren, Crystal Parks, Samuel Williams III. Shantai (Kelvin) Allen, LaTravis (Ty-Barryell) Williams, Cedric D. Williams, Detric (Katina) Williams, Theodore (Cheryl) Moore Jr., Rokila Syrkett, and Montonie Moore; twelve great-grandchildren, Shakeema Jackson (Jawaan), Ayinde Williams, Amiiya Williams, Bennie Williams Jr., Khylek Williams, Kailyn Wright, Azariya Williams, Braylon Jackson, Khyheem Williams, Cameron Smith, Kaiyah Williams, and Caleb Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be noon on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Beulah Baptist Church, conducted by Bishop Emmanuel Spearman. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
