CALHOUN FALLS — Harold Lawrence White, 80, of 93 White Hill Drive, Calhoun Falls, husband of Mary Lois Johnson White, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenhill, NC, he was the son of the late James M. White and Mary Jane Myers White. He was formerly employed with Triangle Properties and a US Air Force veteran.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary, of the home are his children, Mary Suttles of Calhoun Falls, Kathy Smith (Lenard), and Sharmel Miller (Chris), both Abbeville; grandchildren, Lisa Elliott, Thomas Suttles, Ervin Smith, Jr., Justin Smith, Katie Smith, Dustin Scott, and Brittany Scott; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Harold L. White, Jr.
A graveside service will he held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Abbeville, with the Rev. John Ellis officiating.
The body will be taken home on Saturday, where the family will receive friends from Saturday throughout Monday evening.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.