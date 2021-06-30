AIKEN — Laurella Campbell Davis, 93, of 604 Cardinal Drive, Aiken, widow of Carson Davis, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home.
Born in Pontiac, MI, she was the daughter of the late William John and Florence Martin Campbell.
Surviving is her daughter, Janet Clark of the home; granddaughter, Allison Capps (Stafford) of Columbia; grandson, Chadwick Allen Rosser (Michelle) of Aiken; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Carson, she was preceded in death by a daughter Dale Ann Davis.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mrs. Davis' life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 5250 Woodside Executive Court, Aiken, SC 29803.
The family will be at the home.