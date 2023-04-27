Laura Sargent Fortson
Laura Sargent Fortson, 100, widow of Rev. Hugh Chandler Fortson, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Emerald Gardens.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 5:40 pm
Laura Sargent Fortson
Born March 15, 1923, in Belton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Bernice Elrod and T. L. Sargent. She was a 1941 graduate of Ninety Six High School, and was the consummate pastor’s wife, having played the piano at every church he and she served throughout South Carolina. She also played for many groups and individuals over the years, including playing for the Faith Home for 15 years.
She was a member of West Side Baptist Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Hazel (Roy) Cobb of Myrtle Beach; a son, Michael Fortson of Rock Hill; a sister, Jennifred Trotter of Greenwood; a brother, Eugene Sargent of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Chawn (Scott) Weatherly of N. Palm Beach, FL, Chandler (Bethany) Poston of Ragland, AL, and Nicholas Smith of Columbia; four great-grandchildren, Caroline Poston, Luke Poston, Trevor Thompson, and Daniel Fortson; and a daughter-in-law, Samantha Fortson.
She was predeceased by two sons, Aaron and Tommy Fortson; a grandson, Shannon Fortson; a granddaughter, Nicole Thompson; and two brothers, James Thomas “Sam” Sargent and Max T. Sargent.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Hal Lane and Rev. Kyle Richter officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends 1-2 Saturday afternoon in the Chapel at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to West Side Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 216, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to Agape Hospice, 326 Montague Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Fortson family with arrangements.
