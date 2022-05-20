CALHOUN FALLS — Mrs. Laura Jean Shaw Loftis, 83, of Highway 72 West, Calhoun Falls, SC, wife of 65 years to the late Clifford Grady Loftis, entered into rest peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Abbeville Nursing Home in Abbeville, SC, with her family by her side.
Jean was born in Belle Glade, FL, on October 10, 1938, daughter of the late John Lester "Pete" Shaw and Nancy Vera Sanders Shaw. The family moved to Calhoun Falls, when Jean was a child and she lived the remainder of her life there. She was a 1956 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School and retired as payroll clerk from WestPoint Stevens. Following retirement, Jean served faithfully beside Cliff at the Calhoun Falls Funeral Home.
A dedicated and devoted member of Northside Baptist Church, Jean was involved with many church activities as long as her health permitted. She loved all things Calhoun Falls and proudly served on the Calhoun Falls Chamber of Commerce for many years. With Cliff in the driver seat, Jean worked tirelessly delivering Meals on Wheels and with the Calhoun Falls Food Bank. She was also a member of the Calhoun Falls School Reunion Committee and of the Calhoun Falls Golden Age Group.
Jean devoted her time to her neighbors, friends, and family. She could often be found visiting with shut-ins and nursing home residents, always with a meal in hand and a smile on her face. Jean received great satisfaction in helping others, whether it be taking some one to an appointment or simply being a listening ear.
She was most proud of her family. She was an honorable wife who spoiled and doted on Clifford fiercely and a sacrificial mother who was Danny's and Delaine's biggest cheerleader. She looked forward to Friday afternoon trips to Georgia that resulted in Rose and Hank coming to Calhoun Falls for the weekend.
Jean leaves behind a legacy of life and devotion to her family: children and their spouses, Danny and Deanna Loftis of Vanna, GA, and Delaine and Timmy Haynie of Lake Secession, SC; grandchildren, Rose Loftis of Athens, GA and Hank Loftis of Vanna, GA; and grandpup, Marley Haynie of Lake Secession, SC.
She will lie in state on Saturday, May 21, from 1-3 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home for those wishing to pay their respects and sign the guestbook.
The family is at the residence and will receive friends on Sunday, May 22, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church. Funeral services celebrating Jean's life will follow at 4 o'clock at the Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Mike McMinn and Tanner Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to Meals on Wheels.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook atwww.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton, GA, is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Laura Jean Shaw Loftis.