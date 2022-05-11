Laura "Laurie" Elizabeth Love Cone, 77, resident of North Hill Road, wife of George Preston Cone, Jr., passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born May 23, 1944, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Baylus Cade and Elizabeth "T" Seabrook Jenkins Love. Laurie was a 1962 graduate of Orangeburg High School and a 1966 graduate of Winthrop College. She taught school in Camden, Charleston/West Ashley, rural Virginia and GATAS in Greenwood School District 50.

She was a member of Greenwood First Baptist Church where she was a former Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and Bereavement Committee Chairperson. Laurie was the former director of the Education Enrichment Foundation, Greenwood-Lander Preforming Arts and was a former member of the fundraising committee for the construction of the Greenwood YMCA.

Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are two sons, Robert (Emily) Cone of Greenwood and Charles Cone of Columbia; a grandson, Preston Cone of Greenwood; a brother, Baylus Cade (Sandie) Love, Jr.; a niece, Amy Love of Atlanta, GA; and a nephew, Billy Love of Highlands, NC.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church, with Rev. Tony Hopkins, officiating.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greater Greenwood United Ministries or Samaritan's Purse.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Cone family.

