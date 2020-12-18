WARE SHOALS — Laura Chasteen Butler, 83, wife of Marion Butler, of Smith St. Ext., died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Nellie Stewart Chasteen. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Marion Butler, of the home, her son Bryan Butler (Claywell) of Donalds, Sherry Smith (Steve) of Honea Path, and, a brother, Charles Chasteen (Shirley) of Ware Shoals, three grandchildren Amanda Proctor (Elijah) , Shannon James (Chris), and Devin Strickland (Cody) and two great-grandchildren Greyson James and Raven Proctor. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Lucas Strickland.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Charles Robertson and Rev. Mac Jones officiating. Social distancing and mask are requested by the family.
The family is at the home. Friends may view from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Parker-White Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Golden Agers of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 230 Morgan Road, Hodges, SC 29653. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com